Swara Bhaskar calls out comedian Trevor Noah over insensitive comments on Indo-Pak tensions

Actor Swara Bhaskar who is known to speak her mind is again in news and this time for all the good reasons. She slammed South African comedian and host of 'The Daily Show' Trevor Noah over his insensitive comments on Indo-Pak tensions. Noah on his show recently commented on the situation by saying, "While I hope India and Pakistan do not go for a war but it would be the 'most entertaining' war if they did." Swara took to twitter to call out Noah. She tweeted, ""@Trevornoah 1. War isn't funny or entertaining. 2. Hindi is not gibberish. Ur stereotype of Indo- Pak is ignorant and racist. 3. Ur set smacks of essentialism and a patronising generalisation and is v #FirstWorld 4. Human lives were lost and at stake. SO disappointing! @ComedyCentral."