Swamy dares Pakistan of conducting single surgical strike in India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy reacted on Pakistan warns of '10 surgical strikes.' He dared Pakistan of conducting a single surgical strike and said, "There will be no existence of Pakistan after the attack." The BJP veteran leader also compared the neighbouring country with 'sadak chap lofars' and asserted that Pakistan is acting like miscreants who flee after police arrives. Pakistan on Saturday warned of "10 surgical strikes" against India in response to a single such attack. Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of the military's Inter Services Public Relations, stated this while talking to the media in London, where he was accompanying Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on a visit.