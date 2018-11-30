Swaminathan report: Farmers protest enters Day 2, farmers to walk to Jantar Mantar

Farmers continued their protest for the second consecutive day and have demanded the implementation of MS Swaminathan Committee report, better Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their agricultural produce. The protestors will gather at the Jantar Mantar to raise their demands. One of the protestors said, "Swaminathan report should be implemented as PM Modi had promised us. All will go to Jantar Mantar." The rally has been organised by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC).