Swami Vivekananda emphasised on unity of society, lamented caste system: Doval

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday said Swami Vivekananda talked about unity of society and blamed the caste system as one of the causes for India's degradation.

He was delivering the Swami Vivekananda Memorial Lecture, hosted by Jawaharlal Nehru University here, on the occasion of the 158th birth anniversary of the spiritual philosopher.

Doval said Vivekananda gave the country the guidance for nation building.

'He (Swami Vivekananda) particularly talked about the unity of the society and lamented that one of the causes of India's degradation was its social fragmentation. Caste system has a self-centric narrow vision. He said, 'the solution to the caste problem in India is not to degrade the higher caste, but to raise the lower up to the level of the higher',' the National Security Advisor (NSA) said in a virtual address.

The spiritual leader had visioned India to be a society inspired by dignity, freedom and individual excellence, Doval said.

'He gave us the guidance for nation building. His vision of India was that of a transformed society inspired by dignity, freedom and individual excellence deeply rooted in strength, love and service. He exhorted the youth to focus their individual and collective energy to build a strong and powerful India,' the top security official said.

Doval also paid tribute to the 'great Hindu missionary' who changed the world's perspective towards the country with his famous speech at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893.

'He was a great Hindu missionary, who was the first to make the world realise the high spiritual content and exalted glory of Hinduism. He enthralled the world parliament of religions in Chicago in 1893 with his historic address and the world started looking at Hinduism with a new perspective, with a new respect,' Doval said.

He added that it was Vivekananda's passion for the country that impelled him to shake the conscience of every Indian.

'Vivekananda asked them 'do you love your country' and if yes, then come let us struggle for higher and better things. 'Look not back, not even if you see your dearest and nearest crying'. Only a man of spiritual stature, indomitable will, passion for the country and love for humanity could achieve what he did.

'He made multitudes of Indians believe in themselves and take the responsibility of their destiny that ultimately led to India's independence from a tyrant colonial rule,' the NSA added.

A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising Vedantic ideas.

