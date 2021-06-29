Swami Prasad Maurya slams Mayawati, says she should be happy with setting up of Ambedkar memorial

Swami Prasad Maurya speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday took a dig at BSP chief Mayawati, saying that she should be happy as the foundation stone of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre has been laid in Lucknow.

This comes after Mayawati alleged that laying the foundation stone for memorial and cultural centre in Lucknow in the name of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is "gross deception" by the BJP government before state Assembly elections due next year.

"Mayawati should be happy being the national president of BSP which was founded on the principles of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as Ambedkar memorial is being set up," Maurya, who had a long stint with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and joined the BJP in 2016, told reporters here.

"If, in the respect of Dr Bhimrao Memorial and Cultural Centre, with the efforts of Adityanath, foundation stone has been laid for Dr Bhimrao Memorial and Cultural Centre, she should express happiness," he said.

Commenting on Mayawati's remark, Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya said, "It is not right for her to oppose something that should be welcomed."

"She must stop wearing political glasses. BSP gave respect to Baba Saheb and others. We don't criticise it, BJP too respects them-especially Baba Saheb who fought for neglected and Dalits," he said.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, who is currently in Uttar Pradesh, laid the Foundation Stone of 'Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre, Lucknow'.

"President Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and laid the Foundation Stone of 'Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Memorial and Cultural Centre, Lucknow' in a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan Auditorium, Lucknow," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. (ANI)