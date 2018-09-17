'Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan': MoS Rijiju joins ITBP to clean foot overbridge in Delhi

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju attended 'Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan' at 22nd Bn ITBP camp. He joined Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel to clean the foot overbridge of Sangam Vihar in New Delhi. While briefing the media, he said, "ITBP officials are taking part in clean India campaign, which is further promoting the idea of PM Modi's initiative of 'Swacchata Hi Seva Abhiyan'". He further added, "We won't celebrate PM Modi's birthday by cutting cake, instead we will clean the city to celebrate his birthday in the form of Sewa Diwas".