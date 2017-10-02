Swachh India will be achieved only with help of 125 crore Indians: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended an event to mark third anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the dream to create a Clean India won't come true even if 1,000 Mahatma Gandhis, 1lakh Narendra Modis, all Chief Ministers and governments come together. It will be achieved by the efforts of 125crore Indians. PM Modi also added that today clean India has become a dream of every Indian.