SVKM's NMIMS Opens Admissions for Integrated B. Pharm. + MBA (Pharma. Tech.) Program

The five-year, dual-degree, integrated program after Class 12 aims to provide an integrated education in pharmacy & management studies Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed to be University, a legacy institution renowned for its world-class and quality education, announces the opening of admissions for its integrated B. Pharm. + MBA (Pharm. Tech.) at Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM) in Mumbai, and School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPTM) in Hyderabad and Shirpur. The integrated five-year degree program helps students save one academic year and avoid the need to take a separate MBA program after graduation. Applicants are required to appear for NMIMS-CET 2021 to gain admission into the program.

The Indian pharmaceutical sector is a rapidly growing industry with a need for skilled professionals who have the ability to understand and navigate multiple disciplines. NMIMS’ School of Pharmacy & Technology Management has worked extremely hard to create a multidisciplinary learning environment in order to give students the best chance at thriving in a growing, yet competitive, job market.

The program’s unique pedagogy is based on extensive research, presentations, and practical concepts of pharmacy and management. NMIMS’ alumni are placed across various other streams in the Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry such as R&D Management, Operations, Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Research, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Project Management, Program Management, Finance, and HR.

The program is specially designed for 10 + 2 students who wish to acquire managerial skills in the field of pharmacy and is curated to suit the evolving needs of the industry. Candidates, who successfully complete the program, will be awarded a dual degree – B. Pharm and MBA (Pharma. Tech), and will enter the industry with a postgraduate degree in management, coupled with expertise in the pharmacy domain.

To be eligible, candidates must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination including International Baccalaureate Diploma (IB certificate / & D.P.). IB-awarded candidates are eligible only if they have cleared their exam with a minimum of 24 credits, having mandatorily passed 3 HL & 30 SL.

Aspirants can apply at https://pharmacy.nmims.edu/academics/programs/bpharm-mba/ to register for the online NMIMS-CET 2021 entrance exam, which will be conducted across various locations in India. NMIMS SPPSPTM has a Platinum Rating in AICTE by CII Survey of Industry Linked Technical Institutes, 2020 and is ranked 13th in the country, in 2020, by NIRF – National Institutional Ranking Framework (MHRD), Govt. of India.

Speaking about the program, Dr. R.S. Gaud, Director- SVKM’s Pharma Institutions said, “India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally, and our domestic pharmaceutical sector is expected to grow to US$ 100 billion by 2025. We are truly on our way to becoming the pharmacy of the world and, with such high stakes, we need to develop the brightest minds in this industry. Our B. Pharm + MBA (Pharma. Tech.) program is designed to impart the best of both pharmacy and management education to students. The entire program’s extensive 10-semester design aims to attune students to the needs of the pharma industry and help them learn to conduct in-depth research. It is a one-of-a-kind program in India, with a 360-degree approach to pharmacy and management studies.” Elaborating on the B. Pharm + MBA program, Dr Bala Prabhakar, Dean, Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management said, “The B. Pharm.+ MBA (Pharm. Tech.) program has been created to give students an in-depth understanding of subjects ranging from human anatomy to drug chemistry to pharma laws. Graduates have the advantage of gaining technical expertise from our outstanding faculty and, when they complete the five-year program successfully, they are able to demonstrate their research and problem-solving skills in multiple pharmaceutical aspects. Our program ensures that young Indian students are equipped with the best of the managerial skills necessary for the pharma & healthcare sector, so that they can excel in industry, academia and research, both globally and locally.” About Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM) Established in 2006 with a vision to serve the healthcare system of our country, SPPSPTM is a Pharmacy School conducting Graduate, Postgraduate and Research Programs in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Technology & Healthcare Management. The School has excellent laboratory facilities and highly experienced faculty. The School has an outstanding placement record due to high linkages with the industry.

Website: http://pharmacy.nmims.edu/ Follow us on: Twitter: https://twitter.com/SPPSPTM LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/sppsptm/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nmims.sppsptm/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NMIMS.Pharmacy/ About SVKM’s NMIMS University Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM’s NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

Website: https://nmims.edu/