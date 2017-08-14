Svitolina, Wozniacki round out Top 5 in WTA Rankings

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 15 (ANI): Rogers Cup finalists Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki have both moved a place up in the WTA Rankings released on Monday.

Svitolina defeated Wozniacki 6-4, 6-0 in Sunday's final in Toronto to clinch her fifth title of the WTA Tour season.

Ukraine's Svitolina is now fourth, one place ahead of Denmark's Wozniacki, reports Sport24.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza bumped down two slots to number six.

However, the top three with Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber remained unchanged. (ANI)