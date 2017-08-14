Svitolina wins ninth title in Toronto

Toronto, Aug 14 (IANS) Ukraine's tennis star Elina Svitolina defeated Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-0 in the final of the Rogers Cup to win the ninth title of her career and solidify her status as one of the favourites at this year's US Open.

The 22-year-old fifth-seeded Svitolina on Sunday needed just an hour and 16 minutes to dismiss the 27-year-old, sixth-seeded Wozniacki, who has had a bittersweet year, reports Efe.

In a match-up of players with strong two-handed backhands and outstanding movement around the court, Svitolina's more potent forehand gave her the edge in the baseline rallies.

Her victory at this hard court event should provide Svitolina with a big confidence boost ahead of tennis' biggest tournament on that surface, the US Open, which gets under way on August 28.

