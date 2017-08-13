Svitolina thrashes Wozniacki to capture Rogers Cup title

Toronto [Canada], August 14 (ANI): Ukraine's Elina Svitolina came out with a stupendous performance as she defeated Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in straight sets to clinch women's singles title of the Rogers Cup here on Sunday.

Fifth-seeded Svitolina needed just one hour and 17 minutes to defeat Wozniacki 6-4, 6-0 in the summit clash at the Aviva Centre.

This was Svitolina's fifth title of the WTA Tour season. She has now become the first player to ever win three Premier 5 titles in a single season, i.e. Dubai, Rome and Toronto.

With the win, the 22-year-old from Ukraine improves to number four in the world rankings. (ANI)