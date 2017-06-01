Svitolina, Radwanska in third round of French Open

Paris, June 1 (IANS) Ukraine tennis player Elina Svitolina and ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska rallied past their opponents in the second round of the French Open here on Thursday.

Svitolina, placed sixth on the WTA world rankings, finished a total of 32 winners, while suffering 28 unforced errors and five double faults, reports Xinhua news agency.

After losing 3-6 in the first set, the titleholder in Rome turned around at 6-3, 6-2 against Tsvetana Pironkova while Radwanska defeated Alison Van Uytvanck 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 in two hours and 22 minutes.

Svitolina will face Magda Linette of Poland in the third round and Radwanska will play local favourite Alize Cornet.

Commenting on Pironkova's performance, Svitolina said: "She was playing really very good. I was just waiting for my chances to be back, because I didn't play that bad in the first set, but she was playing amazing from the start."

"The second and third set was not easy, but I was ready with my game at the important moments when I needed, and it worked really good.

"I will just take it easy and be ready for next match, next opponent, and there's going to be a tough one, but I'm going to be ready for it," she added.

