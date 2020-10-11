'SVAMITVA' scheme shows rural India has taken huge leap towards self-reliance: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme shows that rural India has taken a huge leap towards self-reliance as "nobody could eye the property of beneficiaries" of the scheme.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of property cards and he was joined by Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Singh Chautala, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he interacted with beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme.

"SVAMITVA scheme will bring historic changes in rural areas. It is a privilege for me that several villagers have joined me today for the launch of this scheme. When one becomes the owner of their house, their self-respect is restored. One feels secure and strong," the Prime Minister said.

He asserted that the SVAMITVA scheme will allow rural India to contribute to the nation's drive for self-reliance and "nobody could eye the property of beneficiaries".

"The scheme will also help villagers in taking loans. If they have proper documents of their land and properties, no bank can deny them loans. Only one-third of the world's population has documents of their property... I cannot let the rural population be dependent on others, I have to work towards making them self-reliant," he said.

As the scheme was launched on Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh's birth anniversaries, the Prime Minister said it shows the Centre's commitment towards fulfilling their visions of building a self-reliant rural India.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan and social reformer Nanaji Deshmukh. These two leaders worked tirelessly for rural development. It is necessary that people residing in rural India have access to papers to prove their ownership of land. SVAMITVA scheme will reduce altercation between villagers about property ownership," he said.

He further pointed out that usage of new technologies like drones for mapping will develop better rural infrastructure.

Highlighting the efforts take by the NDA government in the past six years, he said that his government has worked hard to empower rural communities. However, previous governments did not take major steps to remove middlemen and corruption from rural administration.

SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, which was launched by the Prime Minister on National Panchayati Raj Day, April 24, 2020.

The beneficiaries of the scheme are from 763 villages across six states including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka. The move will pave the way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits.

The scheme is being implemented across the country in a phased manner over a period of four years (2020-2024) and would eventually cover around 6.62 lakh villages of the country. (ANI)