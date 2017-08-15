Suzie Bates smashes Women's Super League's first century to lead Southern Vipers to crushing win

Bates' unbeaten 119 laid the platform for reigning champions Southern Vipers' overwhelming 46-run win away to Loughborough Lightning at Derby.

>London: New Zealand captain Suzie Bates struck the first hundred in English women's cricket's Twenty20 Super League on Tuesday.

The opener, dropped on 39, struck 15 fours and four sixes, facing just 72 deliveries, as the Vipers made 180 for two -- the highest total in the competition so far.

Her innings topped the previous best of 91 made by South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk for Loughborough against Surrey last year.

As if that was not enough, Bates then took three wickets for a mere 15 runs, including bowling Loughborough captain Georgia Elwiss, for 32, as the hosts collapsed to 134 all out.