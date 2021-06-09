Suvendu meets Shah for 2nd time in two days to discuss Bengal post-poll violence

Visual of Suvendu Adhikari leaving the Home Minister's residence (ANI).

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday evening for the second time in the last 35 hours to discuss attacks on the party workers in West Bengal.

This time, Adhikari was accompanied by the party MPs from West Bengal Nisith Pramanik and Saumitra Khan at Shah's residence.

On Tuesday also, the Nandigram MLA had met Shah and several other union ministers and the BJP leaders in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi.

According to sources, Adhikari apprised the Prime Minister about the alleged violence against BJP workers in West Bengal post Assembly elections and political dynamics in the state.

He also told Prime Minister Modi that how BJP workers are living in fear, while several party workers have left Bengal and are now residing in Assam due to fear, sources said.

Adhikari arrived in the national capital late on Monday night. (ANI)