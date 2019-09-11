Suspicious teenager carrying Pak currency apprehended in Rajasthan's Barmer

A suspicious teenager was apprehended from border area of Rajasthan's Barmer by Border Security Force (BSF). He was carrying Pakistani rupees. BSF official claim that man has entered India by crossing border illegally. A joint interrogation will be held by security intelligence. ASP Barmer, Khiv Singh Bhati said, "BSF has handed over a teenager at Gadra Road Police Station. His name is said to be Bhag Chand. He is 16-17 year old. BSP officers informed that they have apprehended him as he crossed border. Security intelligence will hold a joint interrogation. All the facts will be clear only after the interrogation."