Suspicious packages sent to Indian consulate, other missions in Australia

Canberra, Jan 9 (IANS) Police in Australia were on Wednesday investigating several suspicious packages sent to the Indian consulate and several other missions in Melbourne.

"The packages are being examined by attending emergency services. The circumstances surrounding the incidents are being investigated," the Australian Federal Police said in a statement.

The packages were delivered on Wednesday, Efe news quoted the statement as saying.

Besides India, video footage showed emergency services workers attending the consulates of the US, Greece, France, Italy, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea and Switzerland.

Manuela Erb, the honourary consul of the Consulate of Switzerland told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the office had received a suspicious package that's "believed to be non-hazardous, however they're treating it as hazardous".

On Monday, the authorities removed a suspicious package from the Argentine consulate in Sydney which was later found to be non-toxic.

