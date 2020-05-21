Suspension of labour laws by UP, MP, Gujarat crushing workers' rights, says Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh national general secy Virjesh Upadhyay

Amid COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, when the labour force across the country is at the receiving end due to suspension of work and no wages, three BJP-ruled states " Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat " have suspended labour laws for three years by issuing ordinances. The RSS-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), undertook a nationwide agitation against ordinances on Wednesday, demanding their immediate revocation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised that the ongoing crisis is an opportunity to rebuild and emerge better. The message appears to be lost on states that seem to be in an indecent hurry to bring in anti-labour policies, at a time when the plight of migrant workers should have spurred sympathetic thinking on the life and living condition of the workers, who keep the economy moving.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the national general secretary of BMS, Virjesh Upadhyay discusses the fallouts of the ordinances issued by the BJP-ruled states, a gross violation of labour laws, problems of migrant workers and the action plan. Edited excerpts:

Where does the problem lie?

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have suspended labour laws for three years by issuing anti-worker ordinances. Law is meant to protect the weak and the poor, and withdrawing the support of law from poor means they would face exploitation. What's the justification behind the suspension of labour laws? The labourers and factory workers won't be protected by labour laws in these three states.

If the state governments really wanted to bring reforms, first they should have focussed on the poor labourers, who have suffered the most due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Second, they should bring reforms in the enforcement mechanism to make labour laws more effective and far-reaching.

Instead the governments have come up with the fantastic idea of completely doing away with labour laws. This act will give industries a free-hand to do whatever they want to do, which anyway they have been doing so far. The presence of labour law is a kind of mental assurance and protection for the workers. But now due to suspension of laws, a worker can't move labour court against exploitation of any kind. In a nutshell, this move is crushing the workers' rights.

What changes does BMS want in the ordinances issued by these states?

BMS doesn't want any changes in the ordinances, but complete withdrawal. We want the governments to bring reforms for better implementation of labour laws by developing better infrastructure.

Has any state responded to the letter written by the BMS regarding the withdrawal of the ordinance?

The state general secretaries of the BMS have written to the chief ministers of respective states concerned. However, except Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the others didn't respond. Only Chouhan has shown the courtesy to have a meeting with the BMS and discuss the issue.

Some states have also extended the working shift from eight to 12 hours per day for workers in industrial units...

Yes, it's a major problem again. Fourteen states, both BJP and non-BJP ones like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, etc., by unilaterally changing labour laws, have either extended or decided to increase the mandatory working hours for labourers from eight to 12.

The workers are human beings and not machines. They work to earn their livelihood and improve their quality of life. Why should they be compelled to work compulsorily for 12 hours? Even today, if the need arises they work 10 to 16 hours but it shouldn't be made mandatory.

International Labour Organisation, the first specialised agency of the United Nations, mandated eight hours of working per day or 48 hours per week in 1919 on the basis of several parameters like the physical and mental health of workers, their hygiene, family life, etc. This compulsory 12-hour shift isn't acceptable. We don't want to know the reason but the justification behind such arbitrary decisions taken by the states.

But Uttar Pradesh has recently withdrawn its order of 12-hour shifts for workers.

Yes, the Uttar Pradesh government has done it after a notice from the Allahabad High Court. But that doesn't solve the problem as the state government has suspended key labour laws for three years.

Story continues