Suspension of Question Hour in Parliament is Unjust: CPI MP

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on 2 September saying, “Given that the duration of time of Parliamentary sittings is the same as it has always been, suspension of Question hour and Private Members business is unjust and must be reinstated immediately."

The fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on 14 September 2020. This is subject to exigencies of government business and the session is likely to conclude on 1 October 2020. The session will be held from 9am to 1pm on the first day of the session and from 3pm to 7pm from 15 September to 1 October.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. The letter reads, "Given that the duration of time of Parliamentary sittings is the same as it has always been, suspension of Question hour & Private Members business is unjust & must be reinstated immediately." pic.twitter.com/LKzODjXfnK — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Also Read: MP Who Died of COVID Spoke of Pandemic in Parliament, Was Cut Off

In a letter addressed to Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, MP Viswam said that the recent changes to parliamentary procedures that were released on 1 September raises serious questions regarding “the intent of the government.”



“The Question Hour is an integral tool that allows representatives in the house to seek answers to specific questions from the ruling government. While the private member’s business allows members to introduce legislations and resolutions on issues of national importance that the government might not raise,” the letter read.



He said that these procedures are “integral to the democratic functioning of the parliament and have been never been done away with in the history of Independent India.”



He also argued that the use of COVID-19 pandemic to “subvert democratic traditions and practice” cannot be accepted and that the government cannot shy away being accountable to the people.



He urged Naidu, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, to reconsider these decisions and take necessary corrective action uphold the democratic principles of the Parliament.

















Also Read: Monsoon Session of Parliament to Begin From 14 September: Reports

‘Excuse to Murder Democracy’

Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien took to Twitter to register his protest stating that the pandemic is being used as an “excuse to muder democracy.”



“MPs required to submit Qs for Question Hour in #Parliament 15 days in advance. Session starts 14 Sept. So Q Hour cancelled ? Oppn MPs lose right to Q govt. A first since 1950 ? Parliament overall working hours remain same so why cancel Q Hour?,” his tweet read.





During the 33rd (1961), 93rd (1975), 98th (1976) 99th (1977) Sessions

there was no Question Hour as these sessions were summoned for

SPECIAL PURPOSES: Orissa, Proclamation of

Emergency, 44th Amdmt, President’s Rule TN/Nagaland. The upcoming Monsoon Session is a REGULAR SESSION





— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 2, 2020

Congress MP said that four months ago he had flagged that this move cannot be justified in the name of keeping people safe.



“Questioning the government is the oxygen of parliamentary democracy. This government seeks to reduce Parliament to a notice-board & uses its crushing majority as a rubber-stamp for whatever it wants to pass. The one mechanism to promote accountability has now been done away with,” his tweet read.





2/2 Questioning the government is the oxygen of parliamentary democracy. This Govt seeks to reduce Parliament to a notice-board & uses its crushing majority as a rubber-stamp for whatever it wants to pass. The one mechanism to promote accountability has now been done away with. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 2, 2020

Also Read: Delhi Police Releases Kashmiri Man Detained Near Parliament

. Read more on India by The Quint.Goa CM Tests COVID-19 Positive; India Records 78,357 New CasesSuspension of Question Hour in Parliament is Unjust: CPI MP . Read more on India by The Quint.