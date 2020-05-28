After suspending labour laws, UP okays Migration Commission: Adityanath govt's move can leave workers at mercy of 'predatory' capitalists

The great Indian labour reverse migration continues apace in the fourth iteration of the lockdown, with questions on its policy ramifications piling up by the day. From unprovoked police hostility and tragic transit accidents to active denial of available transport to return home, India's migrant labour force is all alone in its desperate attempts to brave the existential crisis brought on by the lockdown, a lockdown which is only too apparent in its design to protect just the ones who 'matter'.

The Supreme Court on 26 May, 2020, took suo motu cognisance of the crisis, acknowledging that far too many are still on the road. However, a court that wondered why these workers need wages if they are being provided with food does not inspire the confidence of those seeking meaningful protection of labour interests.

At the same time, the real cause of this crisis has escaped attention: Employers who are happy to make heavy profits off labour when the going is good but who do not hesitate to turn their backs on them (even illegally) if it happens to impact their bottom line.

Of course, the workers are only too aware of this, with most of them proclaiming their refusal to return to such exploitative conditions.

This is perhaps indicative of the start of a trend where workers are demonstrating labour power through unorganised, spontaneous action. Even in the absence of a unified call to withdraw from productive labour, migrant workers made the desperate but necessary short-term choice to retreat home from far flung workplaces.

The attempts, including by the Centre and the Supreme Court, to paint the psyche of these workers as being motivated by mass hysteria triggered by fake news, is a red herring aimed at assuaging the guilt of our collective apathy. In reality, by directly taking action, migrant workers have demonstrated to the nation in graphic detail that they cannot (and do not) trust their employers, landlords, or the State machinery to tide them over such crises.

Rebuilding this trust will require agency being reinstated to workers and not mere doles designed to hoodwink them to return to the workplace.

Academics have pointed out two major effects of this unorganised collective action in the coming months. First, most eastern and northern states (erstwhile labour exporting states) will have labour surpluses as workers look for work locally. Second, most southern and western states (erstwhile labour importing states) will face shortages of labour.

In fact this can already be seen to an extent as various manufacturing belts, now given the green light to resume production, are faced with a shortage of labour. Unless resolved quickly, millions of livelihoods will be lost along with rising prices and a reduced capacity for the production of essential goods. In such a scenario, migrant labour needs more options for decent jobs, not less.

However, contrary to this pressing need to reinforce labour protections, various states " Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh pioneering the trend " have chosen this moment to add insult to injury by proposing a suspension of several statutory labour protections in the guise of promoting industry and creating jobs.

Keeping aside the fact that flimsy labour protection hurts the economy and of course, the very notion of inclusive development in the long run, this is a double whammy for the worker. First, to internalise that the law is always dispensable at the expense of the worker, whether statutory law or the multiple government orders/advisories on payment of wages and laying-off workers during lockdown which were flouted with impunity by their employers.

Second, to acknowledge that the already thin veneer of protective rights offered by the State is being ripped away, leaving them completely at the mercy of these same violators.

The most troubling concern here may be that such measures have triggered a race to the bottom, with several states now competing in what may turn out to be a reverse auction of their workers' rights. These suspensions are already being questioned on constitutional grounds, and one can only hope that when the time comes, our courts will reprise their role as the last bulwark of the rights and dignity of the masses.

Interestingly, several of the states which have taken these measures are the ones which are likely to have labour surpluses in the coming days. However, instead of incentivising the returning migrant workers to stay on in the long-term by creating opportunities for decent jobs, they have chosen to capitalise on their plight, by offering up these workers as discounted meat for the predatory capitalist class.