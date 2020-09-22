Suspended RS MPs end dramatic sit-in after oppn decides to boycott House

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) With the opposition deciding to boycott the remaining session of the Rajya Sabha, the eight suspended MPs on Tuesday ended their overnight sit-in inside the Parliament House complex and said they would take their fight against the farm bills to the street.

The suspended Rajya Sabha parliamentarians, who spent the night in the lawns near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in what several old-timers said was the first such overnight protest in the complex, got a surprise visitor in the morning -- Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh who came with tea and snacks.

Till late night, the protesting MPs raised slogans and sang songs while a host of Opposition leaders such as National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan and Congress' Ahmed Patel, Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor visited them to express their support.

But their morning visitor did not receive the same enthusiastic response, said some of the protesting MPs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Harivansh's gesture was proof of his greatness, adding that his ‘inspiring’ and ‘statesmanlike’ conduct will make every democracy lover proud.

'To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji,' he tweeted.

The Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, the protesters said, came early with a posse of news cameras and was told by a senior MP to visit without the cameras and sit with them.

'Another senior MP also told him that while bringing tea was a nice gesture, he was still in the wrong in what he did. He was told he was the one who broke the rules,' a protesting MP told PTI.

Several leaders said they did not accept the tea and snacks offered by the deputy chairman. 'I did not have the tea brought by him,' said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

'Farmers have been cheated. We kept asking for proper voting and we were ignored completely. This is not the time to make friends but to fight for the rights of farmers, and we sat here the whole night to protest against the anti-farmer Bills,' he added.

A motion for the suspension of the eight leaders -- Rajeev Satav, Syed Naseer Hussain and Ripun Bora (Congress), Dola Sen and Derek O'Brien (TMC), KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem (CPM) and Sanjay Singh (AAP) -- was moved by the government on Monday and approved by a voice vote in the House.

They were suspended for the remaining part of the current session over their 'misbehaviour' with the deputy chairman during the passage of the farm bills on Sunday.

With the opposition parties boycotting the rest of the session, there was no point in continuing with the dharna, which started on Monday afternoon and ended 24 hours later on Tuesday, said Congress MP Hussain.

'All the opposition parties have boycotted the rest of the session (in Rajya Sabha), nobody is attending the session. They appealed to us to withdraw the dharma and since nobody is attending the session till the suspension is revoked, there is no point in continuing with the dharna,' he told PTI.

His party colleague Rajeev Satav added that they will now hit the streets against the farm bills.

Trinamool Congress’ Sen agreed.

'After many Opposition parties have boycotted the remainder of the Monsoon session of the Rajya Sabha, the dharna at Gandhi statue has ended. Now we will take our fight for the rights of the farmers to every town and village in the country,' she told PTI.

'I demand the government withdraws this black laws passed unconstitutionally without voting. Get the voting done and then see the result. You know you don't have the required votes that is why you are scared of getting the voting done,' said Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party.

CPM MP Kareem said the fight would continue.

'Opposition decided to boycott the session. Why should we attend if they don't want us to speak/vote? Govt still not ready for discussion & correct their undemocratic approach towards Parliament. We'll continue our fight for farmers & resist moves to derail Parliamentary Procedure,' he said on Twitter.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said the MPs who spent the night in front of Parliament don’t need tea but justice.

