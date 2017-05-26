Suspected Pakistani national with Indian identity arrested

The police have arrested a suspected Pakistani National from Haryana's Bahadurgarh. The foreigner who was residing in India since 2013 by the name of Rasraj, is a resident of Larkana Hindu Colony in Pakistan. The suspect has Indian identity proofs. A Pakistan passport has also been seized from him, where his name is reported as Raja. His passport has a visa stamp of republic of India, holding validity of 33 days. The police are currently investigating the matter.