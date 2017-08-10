Suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist Zeeshan Ali sent to 14-day police custody

Suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist Zeeshan Ali on Thursday was sent to 14-day police custody by a Delhi court. As per reports, Zeeshan was arrested from Saudi Arabia and was deported to India on Wednesday. Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said that Zeeshan Ali was part of a terror network and was planning to create a terror base in India. Kushwaha said that Ali was trying to assemble young boys to motivate them to join terror groups.