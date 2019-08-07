SushmaSwaraj to be cremated with full state honours

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away late Tuesday night in New Delhi. She was 67 years old. Sushma Swaraj was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Science in New Delhi after she suffered a heart attack. BJP working president JP Nadda said the body of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj will be kept at her home until 11 am and will then be shifted to the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg for three hours for the party workers and leaders to pay tributes. Her last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium.