Sushma to visit Bangladesh in September

Dhaka, Aug 9 (IANS) Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will visit Dhaka in the first half of September to attend the fourth Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) meeting, a media report said.

Indian High Commissioner Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque of the visit during a meeting in Dhaka on Monday, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The exact date is to be finalised.

This will be Sushma Swaraj's second visit to Bangladesh. She was last here in 2014.

The JCC meeting is to review the implementation and progress of decisions taken during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in April this year.

The paper quoted diplomatic sources as saying that the two sides were working to finalise the date of Sushma Swaraj's visit. She is also scheduled to attend the UN General Assembly in New York in the second half of September.

Regarding the Bangladesh national election, Shringla told reporters: "We're all democracies. We all believe in free and fair elections."

--IANS

rn/bg