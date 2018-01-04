Sushma, Thai FM discuss bilateral issues

Bangkok, Jan 4 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday held a meeting with Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai and discussed a range of bilateral issues.

In a tweet, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "Keeping up with the growing momentum of bilateral relationship, Sushma Swaraj discussed issues of connectivity, security and cultural cooperation with Pramudwinai".

Earlier in the day, Sushma Swaraj arrived here on the first leg of a three-nation tour that will also take her to Indonesia and Singapore.

During her two-day visit to Thailand, Sushma Swaraj will also hold delegation-level talks with Pramudwinai.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, all aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed with particular focus on political, defence and economic ties and on further enhancing India's engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) countries.

Thailand will take over from Vietnam the role of coordinator country for India-Asean relations from the middle of this year.

Sushma Swaraj will also share with her interlocutors information about the upcoming Asean-India Commemorative Summit that marks 25 years since the establishment of Dialogue Partnership between India and the regional bloc.

In a unique first, the leaders of the Asean countries are expected to attend this year's Republic Day celebrations collectively as chief guests.

