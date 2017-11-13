Sushma Swaraj Tweets Help to Young Boxer Jhalak Tomar, Asks Medal in Return

New Delhi, Nov 13: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who has been using social media effectively to help citizens, made a special demand for issuing a passport for a junior woman boxer. Jhalak Tomar, who recently won the bronze medal in the 54 kg weight category at the Junior Women’s National Boxing Championship, was waiting for a passport to […]

New Delhi, Nov 13: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who has been using social media effectively to help citizens, made a special demand for issuing a passport for a junior woman boxer. Jhalak Tomar, who recently won the bronze medal in the 54 kg weight category at the Junior Women’s National Boxing Championship, was waiting for a passport to participate in an international boxing tournament called ‘Valeria Demyanova Memorial’ in Ukraine.

Aditi Sharma, a netizen, requested Sushma Swaraj to help Jhalak Tomar in getting a passport to attend the tournament in Ukraine. In a prompt reply, the External Affairs Minister not only ensured that the young woman boxer gets her passport the very next day but also asked her a medal in return. “Jhalak – I have spoken on the given number. You will get the Passport tomorrow morning and you have to win a medal for the country,” Swaraj replied to Aditi’s tweet.

Jhalak Tomar hails from a small village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Although she has already qualified for the competition to be held in Nadvirna city of Ukraine, she doesn’t have a passport. But thanks to Sushma Swaraj, the young boxer is now participating in the international event.

@SushmaSwaraj Susma mam please help this india boxer too. She want to go to outside india for boxing match and she need quick passport . please help her too. Her contact number. 7417555556. pic.twitter.com/n9kjotB4z3 — Aditi Sharma (@Real_Aditi) November 12, 2017





Jhalak – I have spoken on the given number. You will get the Passport tomorrow morning and you have to win a medal for the country. @Real_Aditi @rpoghaziabad — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 12, 2017





Sushma Swaraj has won millions of hearts in India and across the border for her use of social media in coming to the aid promptly. While extending help to people struggling to get visa or passport, Swaraj also exhibited her sense of humour and earned praise for it as well. Last year in December, Foreign Affairs magazine named her one of 15 ‘Global Thinkers’ of the year “for fashioning a novel brand of Twitter diplomacy”.