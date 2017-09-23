Sushma Swaraj slams Pakistan at UNGA, says 'nation submerged in bloodbath teaching lesson of humanity'

Replying to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's allegations on India at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Saturday said that nation which is submerged in bloodbath, teaching lesson of humanity. Further slamming Pakistan, Swaraj said that according to Shimla agreement and Lahore Declaration between India and Pakistan , both the nations should settle the issues mutually rather taking help of third country.