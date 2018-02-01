Sushma Swaraj in Nepal, meets Oli

Kathmandu, Feb 1 (IANS) Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj began a two-day visit to Nepal with a meeting with CPN-UML leader K.P. Oli who is set to form a new government in the country.

The Indian Minister congratulated Oli on his party's victory in elections and held discussions on how to boost ties between the two neighbours.

Diplomats said Sushma Swaraj's visit was aimed at smoothening ties between Oli and the Indian leadership.

"In her first engagement... the two leaders held wide ranging discussions on ways to take the special relationship between India and Nepal forward," Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj was accompanied by Kumar, new Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale and other high-ranking officials.

Nepal's State Minister for Finance Udaya Sumsher Rana, Indian Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri and Nepalese government officials welcomed Sushma Swaraj and her delegation at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

The visit came at a time when Oli will be leading a new government in Nepal. While he has bitterly opposed the Modi government's policies vis-a-vis Nepal, he is seen to be friendly towards China.

At the airport, Sushma Swaraj said "she was not visiting the Nepali capital with any agenda but rather came to meet her friends".

Sushma Swaraj was also scheduled to meet a high-level delegation of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) leaders. The party will host a dinner in her honour.

After meeting the CPN-UML leaders, the Indian Minister will meet Madhes-based leaders.

Sushma Swaraj will also meet President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Chairman of the CPN-Maoist Centre Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

