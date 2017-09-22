Sushma Swaraj meets US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly on Friday. This meeting was first bilateral meeting and the highest-level exchange between India and the US after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington in June. The External Affairs Minister is in New York for the 72nd annual session of the United Nations General Assembly. The External Affairs Minister is scheduled to address the world body on Saturday.