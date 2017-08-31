Sushma Swaraj meets Sri Lankan President, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrived in Colombo on Thursday to participate in the 2nd Indian Ocean Conference. During the visit, Swaraj met Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. The two-day conference is being jointly organised by the India Foundation, the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Singapore and the National Institute of Fundamental Studies (NIFS), Colombo. The theme of this year's conference is 'Peace, Progress and Prosperity' and will involve participants from more than 35 countries.