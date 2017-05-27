Sushma Swaraj meets Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth in the national capital on Saturday. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and security cooperation. The meeting was held in cordial atmosphere and reflected the mutual desire to deeper cooperation between the two countries. Earlier, Pravind Jugnauth, who is on a three-day visit to India, received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.