Sushma Swaraj meets her Moroccan counterpart and signs MoU on counter-terrorism cooperation

Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj is on a four-day three-nation visit to Bulgaria, Morocco and Spain as part of India's efforts to strengthen relations with these three countries and expand avenues of cooperation. She continued her three-nation tour after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention. She met Head of Government and Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (PJD) Saad Eddine El Othmani today. She also laid wreath at the Royal Mausoleum. EAM also met her Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita and signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) to enhance bilateral cooperation in a number of areas including defence and security, counter-terrorism and trade and investment. Swaraj arrived on her maiden visit to Morocco from Bulgaria on Sunday.