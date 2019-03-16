Sushma Swaraj on Maldives visit from Sunday

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will begin her two-day visit to the Maldives from Sunday aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

During her visit, Sushma Swaraj will have bilateral meetings with her counterpart Abdulla Shahid and delegation level meetings with other Ministers including Mariya Ahmed Didi (Defence) and Ibrahim Ameer (Finance).

"The Ministers will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discuss future programme of action," the Ministry said in a statement.

It said that Sushma Swaraj's visit was at the invitation of Shahid. She will be accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and other senior officials.

Sushma Swaraj will call on the Speaker of Parliament Qasim Ibrahim upon her arrival in the island on Sunday, followed by ameeting with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih the next day.

"India attaches the highest importance to its relationship with the Maldives which is marked by trust, transparency, mutual understanding and sensitivity. This visit will further strengthen the close and friendly relations between India and Maldives," the statement added.

--IANS

