Sushma Swaraj holds talks with her Spanish counterpart

Madrid, Feb 19 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday held detailed talks over a range of issues including trade, defence and counter-terrorism, with her Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell Fontelles over a working breakfast.

The two leaders took stock of "relationship across the spectrum, especially in trade and investment, defence and security, counter terrorism, culture and tourism", Foreign Ministry Spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj was also invested with the Grand Cross of Order of Civil Merit conferred by Spanish government in recognition of India's support in evacuating 71 Spanish nationals during April 2015 Nepal earthquake.

Earlier, Sushma Swaraj, who is in Spain on the final leg of her three-nation visit which earlier took her to Bulgaria and Morocco, was warmly received by Fontelles at his official residence, the Viana Palace, ahead of the meeting and award ceremony. This is their third meeting in five months.

