Sushma Swaraj highlights India's response to humanitarian crisis in its neighbouring countries

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj while addressing the Indian Ocean Conference 2017 in Sri Lanka's Colombo highlighted India's response to the humanitarian crisis in its neighbours. "India promptly responded to humanitarian crisis whether man-made or natural in its neighbourhood" said Swaraj. She further talked about India's role during the time of crisis on its neighbours, including Sri Lanka floods and supplying fresh water to Maldives after fire in its desalination plant cut off water to thousands of its citizens.