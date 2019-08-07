Sushma Swaraj demise: Rescued Indian Geeta, Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur pay last respects

Sushma Swaraj, a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former External Affairs Minister, died on August 06 following a heart attack. She was 67-year-old. Geeta, an Indian girl who was brought back from Pakistan in 2015 when late Sushma Swaraj was External Affairs Minister paid tribute to her in Madhya Pradesh's Indore today. Meanwhile, while speaking to ANI in Punjab's Jalandhar Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur said, "I could not believe that she would leave us so soon, still can't. It's a huge loss for the entire country. She always helped people. Whether it was Hamid Ansari, Sarabjit, Geeta or Jadhav, she helped all. May her soul rest in peace." Sushma breathed her last in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she had been brought in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest.