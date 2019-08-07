Sushma Swaraj demise: Madhur Bhandarkar, Sonal Mansingh offer condolences

Bollywood film director Madhur Bhandarkar on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the demise of former External Affairs Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushma Swaraj who passed away in New Delhi last night at the age of 67. While speaking to ANI, he said, "Great loss to the nation and great loss to the BJP party. Her relation with everybody was very fond, supportive and encouraging. People in India will miss her." Swaraj died due to cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, Indian classical dancer Sonal Mansingh said, "She was a great human being. Being a politician she did her work with great honor and vigor. India will badly miss her."