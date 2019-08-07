Sushma Swaraj demise: LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi pay tribute

Sushma Swaraj, a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former External Affairs Minister, died on August 06 following a heart attack. She was 67-year-old. Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani and his daughter Pratibha Advani reached Swaraj's residence to pay last respects. They broke down while meeting Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal and their daughter Bansuri at their residence today. Meanwhile, veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi also paid his last respect to the former EAM. She breathed her last in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she had been brought in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest.