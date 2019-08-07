Sushma Swaraj demise: HM Amit Shah pays last respects

Sushma Swaraj, a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former External Affairs Minister, died on August 06 following a heart attack. She was 67-year-old. She breathed her last in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she had been brought in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest. Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid his last respects to former EAM Sushma Swaraj at her residence today. Meanwhile, BJP leader Varun Gandhi and National General Secretary Ram Madhav also paid their last respects to veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.