Sushma Swaraj demise: Former PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi pay last respects

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh paid his last respects to veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi on Wednesday. UPA president Sonia Gandhi along with Rajeev Shukla also paid last tribute to Swaraj. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Swaraj. Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh also reached at Sushma's residence to pay his last respects. Swaraj died on Tuesday night at the age of 67, due to cardiac arrest. She breathed her last in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).