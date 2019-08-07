Sushma Swaraj demise: CM Devendra Fadnavis offers condolences

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday offered his condolences on the death of former External Affairs Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushma Swaraj who passed away in New Delhi last night at the age of 67. While speaking to ANI, he said, "We all are saddened but never thought that she will leave us too early. I pay her my last tribute." Swaraj died on Tuesday night due to cardiac arrest. She breathed her last in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).