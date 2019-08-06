Sushma Swaraj to be cremated with full state honours today

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday night due to cardiac arrest, will be cremated on Wednesday at Lodhi road crematorium with full state honours, BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda said. Swaraj was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following deterioration in her health. According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was declared dead at 10:50 pm. BJP working president JP Nadda termed Swaraj's demise as a sad incident for the whole country. "Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence for people to pay last respects. Around 12 pm tomorrow, her mortal remains will be brought to BJP headquarters. At 3 pm, she will be taken to Lodhi road crematorium, where her last rites will be performed with full state honours," the BJP leader said.