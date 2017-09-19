Sushma Swaraj condemned North Korea's recent actions, stated its proliferation linkages must be explored: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs briefed about the Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's trilateral meeting between India, US and Japan on the sidelines of the UN general assembly meeting in New York. MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar stated that issues of maritime security, connectivity and proliferation were discussed at the trilateral meeting. He added that the EAM deplored North Korea's recent actions and stated its proliferation linkages must be explored and those involved must be held accountable. Swaraj also had a meeting with Ivanka Trump where discussions were held over her visit to India for the Global Entrepreneurs Summit and women empowerment.