Sushma Swaraj attends trilateral meet between India-Japan-US

Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj attended the trilateral meet between India-Japan-US on Monday. Swaraj, who is in the U.S, for seven days, held meetings with her American and Japanese counterparts. She will also take part in a meeting, chaired by United States President Donald Trump, to discuss terrorism, on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly. The minister will also hold bilateral talks with Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.