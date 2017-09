Along the sidelines of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly, Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj attended a series of meetings including the BRICS Ministerial meeting, SAARC Ministerial Meeting and IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) Foreign Ministers Meeting. Swaraj also met her counterparts from various countries including South African Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana Mashabane and Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldayev.