Sushma Swaraj arrives in Russia for 3rd Eastern Economic Forum

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday arrived in Russia's Vladivostok to participate in the 3rd Eastern Economic Forum.Swaraj's visit reflects the importance attached by India to the emerging opportunities in the Russian Far East, and to its strategic partnership with Russia.During her visit, Swaraj will participate in the opening ceremony of the forum on September 6, and will hold bilateral meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Governors of some of the Far Eastern Regions, among other engagements.