Sushma met Brazilian, Saudi Arabian counterparts at UNGA

New York, Sep 20 (IANS) Continuing with her hectic diplomatic engagements, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday held bilateral meetings with her counterparts from three countries, including Brazil and Saudi Arabia, on the sidleines of the UN General Assembly Session here.

"Strengthening strategic partnership between India Brazil, Sushma Swaraj meets Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

India and Brazil are part of the G4 countries, apart from Japan and Germany, which are seeking permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council.

Following this, Swaraj also met Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

"Enhancing relations based on centuries old economic & socio-cultural ties. Sushma Swaraj meets with Saudi Arabian counterpart in New York," Kumar said in a separate tweet.

Saudi Arabia is India's fourth largest trading partner. It is also a major source of energy, meeting around 19 per cent of India's crude oil requirement.

The Gulf kingdom is home to around three million Indian expatriates, many of whom are blue collar workers in the construction industry and are a major source of remittances.

Earlier in the day, Sushma Swaraj also met Nicola Renzi, Foreign Minister of San Marino, a republic surrounded by Italy on the Italian peninsula.

Sushma Swaraj is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

