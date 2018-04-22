Sushma meets Wang, upbeat on Sino-Indian ties

Beijing, April 22 (IANS) Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi opened talks here on Sunday, pledging to improve bilateral ties.

Sushma Swaraj and Wang lauded each other for promoting Sino-Indian ties, which were marred by a 73-day military stand-off in Doklam last year.

"This year, under the guidance of our leaders, China-India relations have achieved good development and Madam Minister have made a very important contribution to that which we highly appreciate," Wang said.

"On the eve of closing of China's NPC this year, President Xi Jinping received a very important phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders had very in depth exchange and reached important consensus on furthering the China-India relationship. We must work very hard to implement that," Wang added.

Sushma Swaraj congratulated Wang for being appointed as State Councillor and China's special representative on the border issue with India.

"I am delighted to be in Beijing and very happy to meet you again. I also congratulate you for being promoted as China's State Councillor and re-appointment as Foreign Minister.

"I am also happy for you being appointed as China's Special Representative on border talks with India.

"This shows the leadership has a strong faith in your abilities. And I think with the new responsibilities, you will contribute more to India-China ties."

The Indian Minister also congratulated Xi Jinping for being re-elected as China's President.

"In the new tenure (of Xi), we will work with the Chinese leadership and take the India-China relationship to a new high," she said.

--IANS

gsh/mr