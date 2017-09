Sushma meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday held a meeting with visiting Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana.

"Building upon a close & historical bilateral relationship. EAM @SushmaSwaraj met Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister Tilak Marapana today," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The two leaders had met earlier this month in Colombo when Sushma Swaraj went there to attend the Second Indian Ocean Conference.

Marapana, who arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit to India, assumed office only last month.

He is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Saturday.

